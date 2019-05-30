GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers said a woman has been cited after crossing the center line on Geer Highway and hitting a tanker truck and a Jeep.
It happened just after 9 p.m. in northern Greenville County.
Troopers said a 21-year-old woman was heading west on US 276 when her Jeep crossed the center line, struck the side of the tanker, and then hit a GMC truck head on.
Troopers said two children riding in the GMC pickup, ages 11 and 15, were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
The 21-year-old woman was cited with DUI, troopers said.
