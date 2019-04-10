OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a crash on April 9, shortly after 5:00 p.m.
The highway patrol says a juevenile driving a Dodge Neon was traveling north on Armstrong Road when they entered the intersection of U.S. 76 striking another Jeep driven by a woman from Westminster.
According to troopers, that woman was injured and had to be transported by EMS to Oconee Medical Center.
Troopers say the juvenile fled the scene on foot.
Deputies with the Oconee County Sheriff's Office, say they arrived to assist with the wreck and the short foot pursuit ensued upon their arrival.
Deputies say an officer trying to restrain the juvenile received an injury and is being treated at an Oconee hospital. They are expected to be treated and released.
