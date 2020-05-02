GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A man is facing charges after being involved in a pursuit along Piedmont Highway, that ended in the Powdersville area, Saturday afternoon.
Dakota Pridmore was arrested and charged with failure to stop, DUI, and driving under suspension after a victim reported their car stolen, and he was found operating it, troopers say.
Troopers say the suspected vehicle was involved in a collision during the pursuit.
Pridmore was arrested without further incident and taken into custody of the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.
Anderson County Sheriff and Highway Patrol also assisted in the pursuit.
A press release will follow with more information.
