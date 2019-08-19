GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the SC Highway Patrol said a new suspect has been charged in a deadly May 30 crash after they said they discovered he was behind the wheel of a van that fatally struck a motorcyclist.
The crash happened around 9:23 p.m. on White Horse Road near Farrs Bridge Road.
Troopers said the motorcycle was traveling north on Highway 25 when the van, which was traveling south, turned left in front of the motorcycle, causing the collision.
The motorcyclist was transported to Greenville Memorial Hospital for treatment. Three days later, the coroner's office said 47-year-old Warren Faucett of Travelers Rest succumbed to his injuries at 2:30 p.m. on June 2.
Initially, troopers believed Hope Campbell, 28, had been behind the wheel of the van.
She was initially charged with felony DUI resulting in death.
On Monday, August 19, troopers confirmed that James Michael Smith, 31, was actually driving the van.
Smith is charged with felony leaving scene resulting in death, failure to yield, and driving under suspension.
He was booked into the Greenville County Detention Center on those charges on August 14.
Court records show Campbell's DUI charge has been dropped. Troopers said she is now charged as an accessory.
MORE NEWS - Coroner identifies Texas woman killed after being struck by multiple vehicles on US-29 in Anderson County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.