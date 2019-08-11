GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville County Coroner announced Sunday morning that a man passed away after being struck by a vehicle.
According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the gentleman was walking along Poinsett Highway when he was struck by a 2010 Chevrolet Suburban around 3:15 a.m.
The coroner says the man was transported by EMS to the Prisma Greenville Memorial Hospital, and was unfortunately pronounced dead at 3:46 a.m.
An external examination is scheduled for August 12.
The case is under investigation by both the Greenville County Coroner's Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
