GENERIC - Crash 1

(file photo | Associated Press)

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville County Coroner announced Sunday morning that a man passed away after being struck by a vehicle. 

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the gentleman was walking along Poinsett Highway when he was struck by a 2010 Chevrolet Suburban around 3:15 a.m. 

The coroner says the man was transported by EMS to the Prisma Greenville Memorial Hospital, and was unfortunately pronounced dead at 3:46 a.m. 

An external examination is scheduled for August 12. 

The case is under investigation by both the Greenville County Coroner's Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol. 

MORE NEWS: 

Investigation underway after 16-year-old dies of apparent gunshot wound at Spartanburg apartment complex

Police asking public's help in locating missing woman believed to traveling with man facing warrants

Copyright 2019 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.