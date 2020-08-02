PIEDMONT, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Caroling Highway Patrol says a motorcyclist passed away after a late night collision in the Piedmont area.
Troopers say the incident occurred along SC-86 near I-85 around 11:15 p.m.
They said a 2001 GMC Sierra carrying two people was traveling west on the roadway when they struck a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle that had pulled out in front of them.
Troopers say the motorcyclist failed to yield right of way and was attempting to make a turn in the northbound direction, to get on the I-85 on-ramp.
The motorcyclist was transported to an area hospital, and unfortunately succumbed to their injuries. The coroner's office has yet to release their identification.
Neither of the occupants in the GMC were injured.
SCHP continues to investigate.
MORE NEWS:
Coroner: 29-year-old man passes away after car strikes another head-on, goes off road and catches fire in Waterloo
Organization offers $5,000 reward for information on person who put political sticker on Asheville bear
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.