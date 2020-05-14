ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says an investigation into a collision is underway in Abbeville County, where a driver left the scene but eventually returned.
Per the SCHP collision tracker, the incident was reported around 6:08 p.m. near the intersection of SC-28 and SC-20.
SCHP later confirmed the incident as fatal.
Troopers later confirmed more details, saying the collision involved a motorocyclist and a utility truck. Per SCHP, the driver of a 2014 Harley Davidson Motorcycle was traveling east on SC-20 while the driver of a 2001 Ford utility truck traveled west. The truck then traveled left of center, hitting the motorcycle head-on.
The motorcyclist was ejected and tragically passed away on scene. SCHP says the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time.
Troopers also note the driver of the truck initially left the scene, but later returned. SCHP determined the truck drive was wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision and was not injured.
The Abbeville County Coroner's Office identified the motorcyclist as 67-year-old John Hall of Abbeville. An autopsy is not being performed, per the office.
SCHP also did not indicate if charges were being filed against the truck driver.
