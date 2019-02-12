Honda Accord sought in hit-and-run

Troopers said the Honda Accord they are seeking will look similar to the model years pictured above. (Source: SCHP)

ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers are asking for help tracking down a vehicle sought in a hit-and-run crash that injured two people on a moped.

The crash happened Sunday around 4:30 a.m. on Pearman Dairy Road near Camellia Drive in Anderson County.

Troopers said they are searching for a dark gray 2016 or 2017 Honda Accord sedan with damage to the left front and driver’s side. The driver’s side mirror is also missing.

The Accord was last seen traveling west on Pearman Dairy Road toward Clemson Boulevard.

Anyone with information is asked to call the South Carolina Highway Patrol at 864-241-1000 or 1-800-768-1503, or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC(888-274-6372).

