ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers are asking for help tracking down a vehicle sought in a hit-and-run crash that injured two people on a moped.
The crash happened Sunday around 4:30 a.m. on Pearman Dairy Road near Camellia Drive in Anderson County.
Troopers said they are searching for a dark gray 2016 or 2017 Honda Accord sedan with damage to the left front and driver’s side. The driver’s side mirror is also missing.
The Accord was last seen traveling west on Pearman Dairy Road toward Clemson Boulevard.
Anyone with information is asked to call the South Carolina Highway Patrol at 864-241-1000 or 1-800-768-1503, or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC(888-274-6372).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.