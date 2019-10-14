SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Highway Patrol says troopers are on scene of a collision involving a car and a tractor trailer in Spartanburg County.
According to troopers, the accident occurred around 12:30 p.m. on Compton Bridge Road near Edwards Road.
They say the only occupant of the car was airlifted to an area hospital for their injuries.
Troopers are reporting the roadway is blocked as crews work the scene.
Details surrounding the crash are limited. Stay with FOX Carolina as we get updates.
MORE NEWS:
Asheville firefighters: Fire in paint booth body shop sends one person to hospital
AP Top 25: LSU jumps to No. 2; Upset drops Georgia to No. 10
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.