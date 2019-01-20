TRAVELERS REST, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville County Coroner said Sunday morning that one person had passed away as a result of a one car accident.
Walter Mucienko Jr., 55, of Travelers Rest was the passenger of a 1994 Ford pick-up truck traveling on Warehouse Drive near Bates Bridge in Travelers Rest.
Troopers say the vehicle left the roadway, striking an embankment and utility pole- ultimately overturning.
Mucienko was pronounced dead on scene at 1:31 a.m. Sunday. He was not seatbelted at the time of the crash.
Troopers say the 29-year-old driver, Walter Mucienko III, was not seatbelted nor injured.
He has been charged with DUI resulting in death and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
The accident continues to be investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Greenville County Coroner's Office.
