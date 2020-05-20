SPARTANBRUG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver has died and another is in the hospital after a two-car collision Wednesday night in Spartanburg County.
Troopers say the collision happened around 9:40 p.m. on SC-296 near Pine Brook Drive. The driver of a 1999 Honda Civic was traveling east on the highway while the driver of a 2013 Dodge Challenger was headed west. At some point, the driver of the Challenger crossed the center line, hitting the Civic head-on.
The driver of the Civic was wearing a seat belt, while the driver of the Challenger was not according to SCHP. Both drivers were injured and entrapped, and were taken to Spartanburg Regional for treatment.
Sadly, troopers report the driver of the Challenger died at the hospital. The condition of the Civic's driver is not known as of writing.
An investigation is ongoing. Thus far, the Spartanburg County Coroner's Office has not named the driver who died, as next of kin still must be notified.
