HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Troopers say that around 17-18 vehicles were involved in a wreck on Interstate 40 near Canton in Haywood County Saturday.
The NCDOT says that the right lane of I-40 is now closed near Exit 33 after a crash. Officials say that the wreck happened at about 2:21 p.m., and that the lane could be cleared as late as 5:21 p.m.
No details on injuries have been reported yet.
FOX Carolina has reached out to Highway Patrol for more details.
