ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- The South Carolina Highway Patrol is seeking information regarding a hit and run collision where a bicyclist was critically injured after being struck.
Troopers report the collision happened on June 26, along Pickens Drive near Six and Twenty Road around 7:10 a.m.
The suspected vehicle may have possible damage to the right front and passenger side, the headlight should also be damaged.
If you have any information about this collision or about the vehicle of interest, contact the South Carolina Highway Patrol at 864-241-1000 or 1-800-768-1503, or you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
