SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Troopers are investigating after they say a man was struck and killed while crossing the road in Enoree early Sunday morning.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the accident took place a little before 1 a.m. on November 17. They say a pedestrian was crossing Parker Road when an unknown vehicle collided with the man.
The coroner's office identified the victim as Kyle Burch of Racetrack Road in Woodruff.
Burch's family spoke with FOX Carolina about this tragic loss. Kaitlyn Rice, his cousin, says a routine trip to a nearby gas station turned deadly.
“He was walking home from Lil’ Cricket and somebody ran him over and didn’t stop," she said.
Rice tells us Kyle was like a brother to her, and everyone in the family just called him affectionately by his nickname: "Booger".
“It ain’t hit me. I love you Kyle, I know you’re with your daddy now," Rice said.
Both the Spartanburg County Coroner's Office and SCHP's MAIT Team are investigating the fatal hit and run.
Troopers ask anyone who may have been traveling on Parker Road and struck something unknown later Saturday night into Sunday morning to come forward.
Anyone with information on the accident is asked to reach out to SCHP at (864) 241-1000.
NOTE: FOX Carolina erroneously reported that the victim was struck by three vehicles in an earlier draft of this article. Troopers were actually giving an update on this crash when they provided those details.
MORE NEWS:
Deputies: One gunshot wound victim located after home invasion in Greer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.