ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- The State Highway Patrol is asking the public for assistance in locating a vehicle of interest tied to a fatal hit and run of a pedestrian that occurred in Buncombe County on Sunday March 3rd around midnight, troopers say.
Authorities responded to a collision on Monte Vista Road where a vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian and fled the scene.
As a result of the collision, the pedestrian identified as James Polischuk 20 year old, of Rochester, NY, succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
Investigators are seeking to locate a Maroon 2013 Kia Optima passenger car with heavy front end damage and a loud muffler. The vehicle was last seen traveling west on Monte Vista Road towards Dogwood Road.
The Highway Patrol is asking for anyone with information regarding this case to call 911 or contact the State Highway Patrol at *HP from their cell phone or 828-298-4252.
