SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Coroner's Office says a man has died after a motorcycle-involved collision Thursday afternoon.
A news release announced that 40-year-old Keith Wesley Wilson of Seneca was the victim in the collision on Crossroads Drive. The crash unfolded around 1:45 p.m., and he died on the scene 20 minutes later from multiple cases of trauma.
South Carolina Highway Patrol says Wilson was traveling west on Crossroads Drive near S. Sitton Mill Road. He went off the right side of the road, striking a mailbox, fence, and then a tree. He was wearing a helmet, but still sadly passed away on scene.
The collision is still under investigation.
