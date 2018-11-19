Spartanburg, S.C. (Fox Carolina) -- South Carolina Highway Patrol is still seeking information about a hit and run collision, that caused fatal injuries to an upstate crossing guard, troopers say.
The pedestrian was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene on October 30th around 7:15 a.m near Jesse Boyd Elementary School in Spartanburg County. The suspect vehicle is unknown at the time, however, troopers say there could be possible damage to the front end or driver side of the vehicle.
If you have any information about this collision or about the vehicle of interest, contact the South Carolina Highway Patrol at 864-241-1000 or 1-800-768-1503, or you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
