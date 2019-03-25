SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX CAROLINA) -- One lane of Hayne Street in Spartanburg was shut down this afternoon, as Spartanburg authorities and Highway Patrol worked to remove a car stuck in Fairforest Creek, officials say.
South Carolina Highway Patrol says thankfully there was no one in the vehicle, and when the plates were run, the car came back as being reported stolen.
Troopers say Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office handled the recovery and is now taking over the investigation.
Stay with FOX Carolina as we gather details.
