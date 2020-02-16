PICKENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says one of their deputy's patrol vehicles was stolen Sunday morning, and found wrecked on the side of a Pickens County road.
Deputies say their dispatchers received a call from a concerned citizen around 9 a.m. saying a Greenville County patrol vehicle was driving erratically down Highway 124 in Greenville County.
The caller followed the vehicle for a short time, though prior to deputies' arrival, they had stopped. Just moments later, responding deputies say they got a call that a rescue truck in Pickens County had located the vehicle.
It was found crashed on Farrs Bridge Road. The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the driver of the 2017 Dodge Charger went off the right side of the road, hit an embankment and overturned.
They were not made aware of any injuries sustained in the crash.
Through an investigation, deputies learned that the patrol vehicle had been stolen from a deputy's Pickens County residence.
Troopers began investigating the crash, and soon charged the driver with DUI. The suspect's identity has yet to be released.
The crime itself is under investigation by the Pickens County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies believe a suspect has been taken into custody, though details remain limited.
Stay tuned as we learn more.
