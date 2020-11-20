OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says two people, one of whom was a teen, have died after a collision with a tractor-trailer near Seneca Friday night.
SCHP says it happened just before 8 p.m. at the intersection of Coneross Creek Road and SC-24, seven miles south of the city. Troopers report a 2016 Jeep Patriot was traveling south on Coneross Creek Road when the driver disregarded a stop sign. The Jeep was then hit by a Mack tractor-trailer.
The Jeep was carrying three occupants total: the driver, a front seat passenger, and a rear passenger who was 16 years old. Everyone except the teen passenger was wearing a seat belt, but all three were entrapped and needed to be mechanically extricated. Sadly, the driver and teen passenger died on scene. The front passenger was transported to a hospital via helicopter for treatment.
The driver of the tractor-trailer was wearing a seat belt at the time and not entrapped, but still transported to a hospital for treatment via EMS.
As of writing, the coroner's office has not identified the two Jeep occupants who have died.
Stay tuned for updates on this story as we get more details.
