GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Troopers with the SC Highway Patrol are trying to track down a driver after a pedestrian was hurt in a hit-and-run on Thursday.
Troopers said the person was struck around 11:55 p.m. on SC 291 near Frontage Road.
The car involved was a blue Mazda sedan that was described as “beat up.” Witnesses got a partial South Carolina license plate number beginning with NVM.
The vehicle fled driving south on SC 291 (Pleasantburg Drive) with a woman behind the wheel.
The Mazda will have damage to the left front and driver’s side, and should be missing the driver’s side mirror.
Anyone with information is asked to call the South Carolina Highway Patrol at 864-241-1000 or 1-800-768-1503.
MORE NEWS - I-85 South exits to I-385 South & Woodruff Rd. will be closed this weekend. Here is the detour info
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.