SCHP says a person was airlifted after their car collided with a tractor trailer on Compton Bridge Road in Spartanburg County on October 14. 

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Highway Patrol says troopers are on scene of a collision involving a car and a tractor trailer in Spartanburg County. 

According to troopers, the accident occurred around 12:30 p.m. on Compton Bridge Road near Edwards Road. 

They say a woman driver, and only occupant of a 2007 Lexus was crossing the roadway when she was hit by an empty 2002 Mack logging truck.

She was airlifted to an area hospital for what troopers say were non-life threatening injures. 

Troopers said the roadway was blocked for a period of time while they worked the crash, which is still under investigation. 

