GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Crews are working a crash scene after a pickup truck crashed in front of the Boiling Springs Fire District station Wednesday evening.

FOX Carolina anchor Cody Alcorn found the scene around 6:50 p.m., noting that two lanes of Pelham Road were blocked off by a fire engine and required traffic to be directed around the scene. Alcorn also notes the pickup truck missed striking the station's 9/11 tribute.

SCHP is investigating the crash, which their live collision tracker indicates happened around 5:30 p.m.

FOX Carolina is working to learn more about the collision. Stay tuned for updates.

Copyright 2019 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Producer

Anchor

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.