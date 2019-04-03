GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Crews are working a crash scene after a pickup truck crashed in front of the Boiling Springs Fire District station Wednesday evening.
FOX Carolina anchor Cody Alcorn found the scene around 6:50 p.m., noting that two lanes of Pelham Road were blocked off by a fire engine and required traffic to be directed around the scene. Alcorn also notes the pickup truck missed striking the station's 9/11 tribute.
On my way to dinner and saw this crash at Boiling Springs FD on Pelham Road. Truck just missed their 9/11 tribute. @SCFireFighting @CFPalerts @foxcarolinanews pic.twitter.com/e9kXd1zCxf— Cody Alcorn (@CodyAlcorn) April 3, 2019
SCHP is investigating the crash, which their live collision tracker indicates happened around 5:30 p.m.
FOX Carolina is working to learn more about the collision. Stay tuned for updates.
