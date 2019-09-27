STEPHENS COUNTY, GA. (FOX Carolina) -- A series of burglaries in Georgia has ended in an arrest made by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
22-year-old James Arthur Graham was arrested in Gwinnett County for theft by receiving stolen property in connection with statewide burglaries of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Management Areas.
On Monday, September 23, 2019, Parker Lewis Dean, 20, of Braselton, Georgia was arrested in Barrow County for theft by receiving stolen property as part of the same investigation.
Both Graham and Dean went on a burglary spree together targeting the WMA’s from May 2019 through September 2019.
Officials say the above suspects are believed to be responsible for a burglary at the Piedmont National Wildlife Refuge as well.
Approximately $50,000 worth of equipment was stolen during the burglaries and the majority of the items have been recovered as a result of search warrants done in Gwinnett and Barrow Counties this week.
The GBI Cleveland Office worked jointly with the DNR Law Enforcement Division to conduct this statewide investigation. The GBI Athens, Thompson, and Americus Offices as well as local law enforcement partners were also integral to the investigation.
