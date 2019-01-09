HENDERSON COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said a wanted suspect and his passenger were arrested after a wild chase in which shots were fired and part of the pursuit took place in an apple orchard Tuesday night.
Deputies said they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a U-Haul truck shortly after 9 p.m. on NC280. The driver of the truck initially pulled off on the right shoulder, but failed to comply with deputies' commands and sped away.
A chase ensued.
Deputies say they engaged in the pursuit at speeds above 70 miles per hour. Shots were fired from the U-Haul at deputy vehicles, though no deputies or vehicles were hit by the oncoming fire.
The pursuit passed Haywood Road, then continued onto Interstate 26. Deputies followed the truck off exit 49 where it then turned onto Four Seasons Boulevard, driving on the wrong side of the road.
Deputies said the truck turned onto Dana Road, then Cartwheel Lane where it turned into an apple orchard and ultimately got stuck.
The two suspects were not compliant with deputies orders to exit the vehicle, so deputies say they deployed a TASER on both suspects.
Deputies said Cameron Gregory Sellers, age 25, of Harper Road in Hendersonville was arrested after the chase, as was a female passenger who deputies identified as 24-year-old Whitney Jean Hollifield of Old Kanuga Road in Hendersonville.
On Jan. 5, deputies asked for the public's help in tracking down Sellers and and Christina Noelle Whittington, age 31 of Tall Timbers Trail in Dana, who were reportedly involved in a robbery in the Kanuga Road area.
There, deputies met with a person who said he had been threatened with a handgun and robbed of cash before the suspects fled in a gray or silver KIA SUV.
Deputies said warrants were signed charging both suspects with robbery with a dangerous weapon after the robbery.
There was no word on what sparked the chase Tuesday night but deputies said Whittington was not the woman found in the van with Sellers Tuesday night.
Whittington is still wanted for armed robbery.
Both Hollifield and Sellers were transported to Pardee Hospital first, then taken to the Henderson County Jail.
Sellers remains in custody under a $316,400 secured bond, while Hollifield remains under a $51,200 secured bond.
The charges Sellers faces are as follows:
- • Resisting an Officer
- • Conspiracy to Commit Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon
- • Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon
- • Failure to Appear on Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- • Failure to Appear on Possession of Marijuana
- • Failure to Appear on Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle
- • Fleeing to Elude Arrest with a Motor Vehicle
- • Possession of a Firearm by Felon
- • 3 Counts Assault on a Government Official
- • Resisting a Public Officer/ Aggressive Driving
- • Driving while License Revoked/ Not Impaired
Hollifield was charged with two counts of resisting a public officer and possession of a firearm by felon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.