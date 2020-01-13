CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Two businesses in Cherokee County have been burglarized and now the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in finding the suspects.
Sheriff Mueller says the person captured in the photos is responsible for two burglaries that took place on January 11th and 12th. The first happened at JT’s Woodshed restaurant located along Union Highway. Then several hours later, the same suspect was captured breaking into the Corner Stop located on Hampton Street.
In both incidents the suspect was observed on camera using a crow bar to gain entry. A witness at the Corner Stop described the suspect's vehicle as a dark colored Chevrolet Tahoe or SUV type of vehicle, that was seen leaving the scene.
The Sheriff's Office of Cherokee County is asking if anyone can help identify the person or vehicle in these pictures please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC or 1-888-274-6372 or Lieutenant Ward in Investigations at 864-489-4722 Extension # 119 at the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.
If you call Crime Stoppers you can remain anonymous and you could be eligible for a reward if your tip leads to an arrest and conviction.
MORE NEWS - Clemson to face LSU for National Championship in just minutes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.