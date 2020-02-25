GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Two Greenville men have been arrested with a total of 20 charges connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor, according to a press release from Attorney General Alan Wilson.
The Internet Crimes Against Children task force arrested 60-year-old Paul Thomas Hood and 66-year-old Cemp Barmore Garrison Jr after receiving a tip from the National Center For Missing and Exploited Children, investigators say.
The tip from the NCMEC led them to Hood. Investigators found that both men possessed multiple files of child pornography. Garrison was found to be distributing child pornography, according to officials.
Both men were taken into custody on February 21, 2020. Garrison is facing nine counts of sexual exploitation of a minor in the second degree, a felony offense that carries up to 10 years in prison on each count.
Garrison is facing one count. Hood is being charged with ten counts.
The case was prosecuted by the Attorney General's Office with the help of Greenville County Sheriff's Office, and members of the ICAC Task Force.
