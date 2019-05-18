GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Sheriff’s Office responded to Augusta Hills at Augusta Road this morning around 4 am in reference to gunshot victims, they released to media.
When deputies arrived at the scene, they located 2 victims, one adult male and one adult female.
Both were injured, deputies say. The female victim is being treated at a local hospital.
Investigators from the Violent Crimes Unit are on scene and conducting the investigation. Investigators have learned that the unknown suspect(s) fired shots into an apartment striking both victims.
Anyone that has information concerning this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 23-CRIME.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.