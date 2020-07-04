GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office say two men were shot while sitting in a vehicle early Saturday morning.
Deputies say the incident happened at the intersection of Crestfield Road and Augusta Road around 1:36 a.m.
The two victims were reportedly shot by suspect(s) in a separate vehicle and suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.
