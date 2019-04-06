SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Jonathan "Stretch" Galligan, wanted for murder after two women's bodies were found buried on a property Friday, is now in custody.
Spartanburg County coroner Charles Clevenger said Friday the bodies were buried on a property along the 100 block of Williams Street.
"I can confirm that my office along with Sheriff’s investigators unearthed two bodies at the listed location earlier today," Clevenger said in an email.
THE WOMEN ARE IDENTIFIED
Just before 10 p.m. Friday night, Clevenger identified the first victim as 27-year-old Christin Renee Bunner of Spartanburg. Clevenger later identified the second victim as 40-year-old Melissa Fairlee Rhymer of Mountville. He also says autopsies are scheduled to begin Saturday at 1 p.m.
Sheriff Chuck Wright said a tip from a person in custody led deputies to the home.
Wright said cadaver dogs were brought in and located the areas where the bodies were buried.
The sheriff said warrants were signed charging Galligan with murder in the case and he asked people to be on the lookout for the suspect.
"He's 6'8," so he should be fairly easy to find," Wright said. "I consider him armed and dangerous."
Wright said Stretch was last seen being dropped off on Asheville Highway, about three blocks from Hearon Circle and may still be in the area.
"If he got out of town, he had to ask somebody for a ride," Wright said.
Wright said Galligan was at the sheriff's office earlier Friday being questioned in a missing person's case, but he was released because deputies did not have enough evidence to hold him at the time.
Galligan was taken into custody Saturday. SCSO later said he was arrested without incident after a convenience store clerk recognized him and called 911.
Wright also asked for prayers for the families of the deceased.
"I cannot imagine somebody coming in telling me that they found my child. Especially in the condition that they were in," Wright said.
A neighbor said three men and woman lived in the house where the bodies were found but disappeared a few weeks ago.
The neighbor said law enforcement first showed up Thursday evening, stayed several hours, and then returned Friday morning with multiple officers responding.
SECOND MAN IN CUSTODY AFTER INCIDENT NEAR TOWING BUSINESS
The investigation into the bodies found at the property were spurred after an incident between deputies and another man earlier in the week, the sheriff's office revealed on Saturday.
According to SCSO, deputies responded to a disturbance with weapons at Little Man's Towing on Howard Street on April 3, around 8 p.m. SCSO says deputies found a man in a trailer on the property, with his hands behind his back and not cooperating with officers. After being told to show his hands several times, the man eventually came out with a gun in his hand, shooting himself in the head in front of deputies.
SCSO says they immediately rendered aid and called for EMS, taking the man to a hospital for treatment. Subsequent investigation revealed him to be Christian Daniel Hurlburt, 41, who supposedly also lived at the same address as the towing company.
While recovering the next day, deputies say Hurlburt asked to speak with investigators. When they arrived, SCSO says he confessed that Galligan had killed Bunner, and that he had also helped Galligan bury her behind the home at Williams Street.
Wright confirmed on Friday that Galligan had previously worked at the towing company the found Hurlburt at.
Deputies say they went to Williams Street initially on Thursday, but could not find the burial site at first. They resolved to return Friday morning with cadaver dogs.
SCSO says they went back to the home Friday and found Galligan, bringing him to their office for an interview about Bunner's missing persons case, but deputies say he immediately asked for an attorney and said he wanted to leave. SCSO says at that time, they didn't have enough evidence to charge Galligan with anything, leaving them no choice but to release him.
Investigators say when they returned to the hospital to talk with Hurlburt again, he also confessed there was a second woman, now identified as Rhymer, buried on the property as well. Hurlburt reportedly told investigators he didn't know the name of the other woman, but said he killed Rhymer at the home sometime in January 2019 and buried her near Bunner's grave. He then provided more specific details as to where the bodies were located, and cadaver dogs eventually confirmed the information.
SCSO says Rhymer was identified by her fingerprints at the morgue, but notes she was not listed as missing by any law enforcement agency.
CHARGES FOR GALLIGAN AND HURLBURT
Both Galligan and Hurlburt are now in custody under SCSO. Hurlburt was discharged from the hospital Saturday afternoon.
Galligan is charged with murder for Bunner's homicide and accessory after the fact for Rhymer's homicide.
Hurlburt is charged with murder for Rhymer's homicide, accessory after the fact for Bunner's homicide, and unlawful possession of a pistol by a convicted felon for the incident at the towing company.
SCSO says they are still investigating, but as of now don't believe there are more victims at the Williams Street property nor any more suspects in connection with the two homicides. Deputies also say they do not have a motive as of writing for the killings of Bunner and Rhymer.
Bond was denied for both at a bond court hearing Saturday evening.
