COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) University of South Carolina Police are searching for a man accused of trying to touch women while they were in the bathroom.
According to police, a warrant has been issued for the arrest of Travis Savon Mckie, 21, on an assault - fondling charge.
Monday evening, police say they received reports that a male had been entering women's restrooms in the Jones Physical Science Building and Hamilton College.
The reports said the man, now identified as Mckie, allegedly reached under stall dividers in an attempt to fondle women's buttocks and thighs while in adjoining stalls.
Mckie is described as standing around 5'10'' tall and weighing 141 lbs. At the time of the incidents, he was wearing a long-sleeved grey sweatshirt, dark pants, Adidas tennis shoes and had a dark in color backpack.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact U of SC Police at (803) 777-4215, call 911, or send a text through the RAVE Guardian Safety App.
