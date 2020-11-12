GREENVILLE, S.C./BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (FOX Carolina) - U.S. Attorney Peter M. McCoy, Jr. says a federal grand jury has indicted a federal inmate in connection with a murder-for-hire plot that targeted a prosecutor and cooperating witness in Kentucky.
In a news release Thursday, McCoy's office in Greenville announced that 51-year-old Richard Robert Gilbert sought to hire a hitman to kill the prosecutor and a key witness in his meth trafficking case that originated in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Gilbert was serving time at a federal prison in Edgefield for the trafficking charge, and he wanted to retaliate against an Assistant U.S. Attorney and the cooperating source in that case, while still mulling possibly having a case agent involved killed as well.
The FBI conducted an undercover operation in which Gilbert used a contraband cell phone in prison, communicating with a task force officer posing as a hitman. An indictment handed down by the federal grand jury says after multiple phone calls, Gilbert sent the undercover officer a $2,000 check from his prison canteen account as a down payment for the plot. However, Gilbert tried to mislead federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) officials by misrepresenting the payment as being intended for an "investment firm".
“Those who seek violent retribution on law enforcement and individuals who assist law enforcement will held accountable,” said U.S. Attorney McCoy. “Violence is a plague on our society that can only be cured with the faithful commitment of dedicated law enforcement officers and prosecutors. We must remember that they put their lives on the line every day to ensure the laws of our society are applied.”
According to the indictment, Gilbert drew maps of where he believed the witness from Kentucky lived and provided direction to the undercover officer, posing as the hitman, on how to avoid detection by nearby surveillance cameras. The indictment further alleged that Gilbert, who owns several pieces of real property in Kentucky, planned to use the income from two of his rental properties to facilitate the attempted murder-for-hire and retaliation plot—and additionally had plans to use the value of his ownership stake in other land to pay for the murder of the federal prosecutor from Kentucky.
He is now facing new charges of murder-for-hire, retaliation against an informant, and money laundering.
The case is being investigated by the FBI and the BOP Special Operations Response Team and prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Jim May, Justin Holloway, and Will Jordan.
The United States Attorney stated all charges in this case are merely accusations at this stage, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
