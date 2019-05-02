ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - 77-year-old Paul Delavan Knoke will spend the next 15 years behind bars for child pornography, along with sexually abusing children under his care.
U.S. Attorney Andrew Murray announced Knoke's sentencing Thursday alongside agents with ICE's Homeland Security Investigations unit in Charlotte and interim Asheville PD chief Wade Wood.
“For decades, Knoke inflicted horrific and sustained sexual abuse upon innocent children entrusted in his care,” said Murray. “When Knoke wasn’t physically abusing children, he was turning to a digital screen to view and share child pornography. As result of the 15-year sentenced imposed today, there will be one less sexual predator among us.”
What makes the case especially heinous for authorities is the fact that Knoke is an Air Force veteran, retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel. John Eisert, acting special agent in charge of the ICE unit in Charlotte, said “No one expects a lieutenant colonel to be a sexual predator, but in child exploitation cases, we continually see individuals in positions of trust prey on innocent children.”
Court documents and statements say law enforcement were alerted in 2017 to Knoke's viewing of online child pornography. Law enforcement then executed a search warrant at Knoke's residence and seized multiple computers, thumb drives, devices, and printouts. Forensic analysis later revealed he possessed an extensive collection of sexually explicit images of underage boys he had shared with other offenders.
Further, court records show Knoke admitted to sexually abusing at least eight minors in his care at various times over the span of 35 years. Investigators estimate he committed over 1,500 contact offenses against the children in his care.
Knoke pleaded guilty in August 2018 to five counts of receipt of child pornography, three counts of distribution of child pornography, and one count of possession of child pornography.
He has been in federal custody since June 2018 and will be transferred to the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons when he is assigned a federal facility. He does not have parole as federal sentences are served without that possibility.
Officials note the case against Knoke was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in 2006 by the Department of Justice, aimed at combating the growing online sexual exploitation of children. You can learn more about this initiative here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.