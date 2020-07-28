SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office arrested a man, who was wanted on theft charges in the Charlotte area, according to deputies.
Ibrahim Jalloh was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshal's Service on July 28, 2020.
Jalloh is considered a fugitive from justice, facing charges of driving without a license and possession of a controlled substance in Spartanburg County.
Jalloh is confined in Spartanburg County Detention Center where he will extradited to Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department.
