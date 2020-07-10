GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -The U.S. Marshals Service says a man who is accused of shooting at Spartanburg County deputies last year fled the country after posting bond in an attempt to avoid prosecution.
We first told you about Jason Goforth in June 2019. Deputies say they responded on June 17, 2019 to Ridgedale Drive and Ammons Road for a shots fired call, only to have Goforth begin taking aim at them. He was taken into custody and charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, assault and battery high and aggravated, possession of ammunition by a violent felon, and breach of peace. SCSO says their deputies were not hurt, and that Goforth used a .22 caliber rifle to fire at them.
Goforth was granted a $39,000 bond and taken to the detention center.
Senior Inspecter Robert Marcum with the service confirmed to FOX Carolina that Goforth bonded out and fled to Mexico to avoid prosecution for the incident, fleeing specifically to Playa Del Carmen in the state of Quintana Roo. The Marshals say he was found in an apartment there on July 10 and taken into custody by Mexican government officials. He was then deported back to the U.S. and arrested by the service at the George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston. He's now in a local detention facility there awaiting further court proceedings.
The Regional Fugitive Task Force developed the information used to track down Goforth. The force is composed of state and local law enforcement officers from the Carolinas who work directly with Deputy U.S. Marshals to apprehend violent and sexual offenders at the state and local level.
PREVIOUS STORY:
