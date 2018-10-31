PIEDMONT, SC (FOX Carolina) - A man suspected of murder was apprehended Wednesday afternoon by multiple law enforcement agencies.

Douglas Leslie with the U.S. Marshals Service say they arrested Todd Wingard in connection with a deadly shooting that happened on Green Street in Pelzer on October 19. The shooting left 27-year-old Brady Michael Blymiller dead.

Wingard was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, specifically a .380 handgun.

Wingard was taken into custody Wednesday around 4:00 p.m. without incident, according to Leslie. The USMS Fugitive Task Force, Greenville County Sheriff's Office, and Anderson County Sheriff's Office were able to apprehend Wingard on the 300 block of Old Pelzer Road in Piedmont.

Leslie says Wingard was found in a shed behind a residence, and after surrounding the structure called out to him and took him into custody.

"This is a great example of how numerous agencies work together to get a dangerous individual off the streets," said Leslie.

Wingard was booked around 6:33 p.m. Wednesday evening.

