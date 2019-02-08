LOCKHART, SC (FOX Carolina) - A Lockhart man is behind bars and accused of trying to solicit sex from an underage girl all the way in Connecticut.
Union County deputies say they were contacted by Connecticut State Police to notify them of an ongoing investigation in Colchester, CT. UCSO says authorities in Connecticut asked them for help in tracking down a man suspected of trying to contact the 13-year-old girl to ask for sex via Facebook.
Upon reviewing the evidence, UCSO says they identified the suspect as 20-year-old Tyler James Barshaw. UCSO then met with Barshaw, and UCSO reports he confessed to them. He was then arrested and booked into the Union County Detention Center on charges of criminal solicitation of a minor. As of writing, he remains behind bars.
"This innocent victim live several hundred miles from here and Mr. Barshaw was still able to reach across the internet and commit such an appalling crime," said Union County sheriff David Taylor. "The connection between law enforcement is strong and binding and, through our willingness to assist the State Police in Connecticut, we were able to bring closure to this case and hopefully to the victim and her loved ones."
