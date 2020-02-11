UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Union County Council voted unanimously Tuesday evening to pass a resolution calling for Sheriff David Taylor to resign.
Taylor has been under heavy scrutiny since the release of a lengthy SLED report detailing an investigation into missing money, which also highlighted allegations against the sheriff that the solicitor’s office said were “immoral” but not criminal.
Taylor stated on Feb. 5 that he will not seek re-election but planned to finish out his third term.
On Tuesday evening, Taylor released this statement on the resolution:
"I still stand by my statement and I was elected to serve a four Year term by the majority of the voters in Union county. My plan has not changed by any resolution."
The Union County Council does not have the authority to remove Taylor from office. Only the state’s governor can do that.
