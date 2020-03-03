UNION COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Union County Sheriff's Office says a drug round-up operation has been kept quiet for the last few weeks, as they sought out 21 wanted suspects. Tuesday, they announced 17 arrests.
According to a press release, the operation began on February 13 and involved narcotic officers and county deputies searching for 21 people wanted on a total of 56 warrants.
A majority of the warrants involved distribution of methamphetamine, while some individuals were also being sought for property crimes.
"The people that have worked in narcotics for us for several years know where the drug dealers live and who their associates are in Union County," Sheriff David Taylor said.
Of the 21 suspects sought, 17 have been detained.
Sheriff Taylor says several of the suspects have already been arrested on drug charges prior to his agency's recent operation.
MORE NEWS:
North Carolina officials identify first case of coronavirus in the state
Spartanburg Co. deputies find man wanted for murder in Atlanta during home-detention checkup
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.