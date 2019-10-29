UNION COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Union County Sheriff's Office is searching for a second suspect they say was involved in a home invasion that resulted in two elderly people being assaulted. Deputies have already arrested one suspect connected to the case.
Deputies are now searching for 44-year-old Kevin Knox of Union. Knox is charged with one count of armed robbery, two counts of aggravated assault, and two counts of elder abuse.
Deputies say they were alerted by agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigations that James Paul Childers II had been identified as a suspect in the October home invasion.
Agents said they believed Childers II and another individual, now identified as Knox, entered the Habersham County residence, tied up the elderly couple living there, and beat them with a pistol - causing the woman to break her hip.
The suspects reportedly left with $80,000 of stolen cash.
Union County deputies met with Childers II at his home to inquire about the incident. While speaking with him, deputies say he admitted to driving an individual to Georgia near the crime scene.
A search warrant was executed of Childers' home. Deputies say they collected the following:
- A black Nike bag containing $30,213 in cash
- 30 grams of marijuana
- Scales, rolling papers, glass bongs and pipes
- A receipt from Academy Sports
- Glock gen 5 Model 19 pistol
- Glock Model 17
- 4 loaded glock magazines
- Mossberg 590 12 Ga pump shotgun
- A hoodie that matched the description of the suspect's clothing during the robbery
- Latex gloves
- 2 Samsung cellphones
- Surveillance equipment
- 4 metal containers of various ammo
- Among various other clothing items and weapons
Deputies say they also seized a brand new Honda CBR motorcycle and a four-wheeler. They say several of the items, including the guns, were collected because they were found to have been purchased in cash the day of, or shortly after the home invasion.
GBI continues to investigate the case, and authorities say at least one other arrest will be made.
Childers II is currently being housed in the Union County Jail awaiting extradition to Georgia.
MORE NEWS:
Firefighters: Teen hikers who went missing in Greenville County found safe
More details released on special election to replace Will Lewis as Greenville Co. sheriff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.