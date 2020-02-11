UNION, SC (Fox Carolina) - An abrupt phone call ends with a man going missing out of Union county.
Kevin Ammon's family said they are living each day in agony not knowing where this man and father is. Deputies say Kevin disappeared almost one month ago.
Tuesday they used cadaver dogs in an undisclosed area. They said they found some personal items.
"Kevin is a 30-year-old grown man, you don’t just go missing," Kathy Fishbeck said. Fishbeck is Kevin's aunt and said his mother got a strange phone call from him the day he went missing.
"A phone call ended very abruptly, with him saying "I’ve got to go I’ve got to go!" and hanging up. And that’s the last words that his mom heard from him."
January 19 is the last day anyone has seen or heard from Kevin. His family said Kevin did not own a car and someone has answers about his disappearance. Kevin's twin boys want to know where their dad is.
"They love their daddy, getting on the floor and giving them piggy back rides- being so proud, toting one on each arm, like they were prizes because in his mind they are," Fishbeck said.
The family is offering a reward to anyone with information. You can call Crimestoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC.
