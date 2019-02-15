UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Union County Sheriff said a man who deputies had been hunting for nine days was behind bars after turning himself in on Thursday.
Sheriff David Taylor said deputies had been searching for Tommy Mikel Willard after executing a search warrant at his home and finding more than two pounds of meth hidden in an outbuilding. During that search, deputies also found multiple ounces of marijuana, cash, and several weapons, which were all seized.
Taylor said a search warrant was also executed at the home of Terry Howell and Carolyn Willard, sister to the wanted suspect, after deputies learned the two had been assisting the wanted Willard evade capture. Inside the home, they also found stolen items and three illegal sawed-off shotguns.
Taylor said both Howell and Carolyn Willard were arrested and charged with obstructing justice, unlawful possession of prescription drugs, and possession of stolen goods. Carolyn Willard was also charged with meth possession.
Tommy Mikel Willard is charged with trafficking meth, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
