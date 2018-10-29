UNION COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Union County deputies responded to a shooting Sunday evening on Lockhart Highway.
Sheriff David Taylor confirms to FOX Carolina they received the call around 9:26 p.m. and are on scene investigating.
Sheriff Taylor said when deputies arrived at the intersection of Jolly Drive and Lockhart highway, a male was laying face down in the roadway.
EMS arrived shortly on scene and attempted to render emergency aid; but were unsuccessful.
Monday morning the Union County Coroner's Office identified the victim as Christian Johnson, 19, of Union.
While on scene deputies spoke briefly with Chandler Gatliff who, according to the sheriff, admitted that he had shot Johnson after Johnson allegedly tried to rob him. Gatliff was taken into custody by deputies on scene.
The sheriff's office says Gatliff will be charged with murder.
The case is still under investigation by the Union County Sheriff’s Office, Union Public Safety and SLED.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.