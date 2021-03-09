UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Tuesday that a Union woman was arrested on charges of sexually abusing a minor and producing sexually explicit images.
Britney Sheppard Campbell, 32, was arrested on March 4 and charged with one count of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, first degree, and one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, first degree. An additional charge of sexual exploitation of a minor, first degree, was charged on March 5.
An investigation by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office and the Attorney General's Office led to the arrest. Investigators said they found evidence that Campbell engaged in criminal sexual conduct with a minor and produced sexually explicit images of a minor.
