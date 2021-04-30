Union, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Union County Sheriff's Office says they responded to a shooting on Fant Street in the Community of Monarch.
Deputies say that a male victim was located with a single gun shot wound and was transported to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center with non-life threating injuries.
According to deputies, investigators processed the scene and interviewed all of the witnesses present. They add that investigators are pursuing leads and that this situation is an ongoing investigation.
