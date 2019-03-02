UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- Union County sheriff David Taylor says a man reported missing earlier on Saturday has been found safe in Georgia.
Previously, UCSO asked for public assistance in locating Alvin Clark.
Clark went missing around 12:30 a.m. and was reportedly leaving a friend's house in Sumter County.
He was last seen in Conyers, Georgia around 1 a.m., but has since been found in Cherokee County, Georgia.
Taylor says his family is en route to pick him up.
