Missing Union man, Alvin Clark

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- Union County sheriff David Taylor says a man reported missing earlier on Saturday has been found safe in Georgia.

Previously, UCSO asked for public assistance in locating Alvin Clark. 

Clark went missing around 12:30 a.m. and was reportedly leaving a friend's house in Sumter County.

He was last seen in Conyers, Georgia around 1 a.m., but has since been found in Cherokee County, Georgia.

Taylor says his family is en route to pick him up.

