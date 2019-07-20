UNION COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Union County Sheriff's Office was out in an area near Dawkins Road Saturday morning, looking for a woman last seen in the Jonesville area on May 20.
According to deputies, Jessica Nichole Ashmore went for a walk and left several personal items like her cell phone, purse and inhaler. She did not return.
Family and friends say it is unlike her to leave her phone or inhaler behind.
Deputies said Ashmore may be in or around the Union, Jonesville, Pacolet or Spartanburg areas.
Two months later, officials are still searching for the young woman.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Union County Sheriff's Office at (864) 429-1611.
