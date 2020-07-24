UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A father has been charged after unlawfully exposing his children to methamphetamine, The Union County Sheriff's Office says.
Union County DSS notified the Union County Sheriff's Office of the two children's test results, which begun the investigation.
After investigation, deputies charged Matthew Phillip Gregory with unlawful neglect of a child and unlawful exposure of a child to methamphetamine.
Gregory was booked into the detention center on July 22, 2020.
