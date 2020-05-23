GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Gaffney Police Department is searching for a Union man, Marion Keith Stevens, who is facing burglary charges.
Police say Stevens is wanted for first degree burglary related to a home invasion that occurred on Hampshire Drive.
Police say Stevens was shot once there and transported to Spartanburg Regional.
He fled before he could be treated for his injuries.
If you know his whereabouts, please contact Detective Sgt. Hadden at Gaffney Police Department.
