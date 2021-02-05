UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - State law enforcement agents are aiding in a fire investigation in Union where local officials say a person was found dead after the flames were doused.
FOX Carolina was tipped off to the fire investigation in the city, and called to confirm if the scene was along Lynn Street near the city's fire department. Union Public Safety couldn't confirm any details to us at the time.
We reached out to Tommy Crosby, the public information officer for the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED). Crosby confirms agents are assisting.
Just before 6:30 p.m., Union Public Safety confirmed the house fire unfolded around 3:10 p.m. along Lynn Street, and upon arrival officers were advised that someone may have occupied the residence. The department says they got inside the house and found the deceased person.
As of writing, the person's identity and cause of death are not being released. The county coroner's office is also involved in the investigation.
Stay tuned for updates as we get them.
